Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Annual Revenue Increases 58% to $16.0 Million

Full Year Earnings Per Share Total $0.27

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

“Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $6.3 million represented a 33% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and powered a 58% year-over-year increase. Adoption of our AI-powered solutions came from diverse industries including construction, infrastructure, banking and education,” noted Kai-Shing TaoChairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. “Our AI-driven security solutions are…