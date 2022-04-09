Remarks by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the bipartisan confirmation of Judge Jackson to be the historic, Supreme Court associate justices of the Senate

south lawn

12:33 PM EDT

CHAIRMAN: Good morning. Good morning. (Applause.) Good morning, America. (Laughs.) Please sit down.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of Congress, members of the Cabinet, members of our administration, and friends and fellow Americans: today, indeed, is a wonderful day – (applause) – as We gather to celebrate the confirmation of the next justice of United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Applause.)

President George Washington once referred to America as a “great experiment”—a nation founded on the previously unfounded belief that the people—we, the people—can form a more perfect union. And that belief…