Remco Ivanpoel’s overall plan: “When everyone wanted to have it, I took my jump” | Basque Country Tour

“I think it was a perfect moment to accelerate,” said Ramko Ivanpoel. “Usually everyone wants to be fine climbing a plateau, but that’s where I wanted to take the plunge.”

A jump that tore a group of favorites to pieces. “Roglick and Yates were gone. They were like the strongest guys the last few days, but the strongest were up front today.”

Evenpoel counts himself among the best and is happy that the team’s plan has earned him the leader’s jersey today. “We discussed it before the race, so I’m glad it worked out.”

“I expected Rodriguez to win the stage, because then the 10-second bonus would already be over. It’s a little weird to say you don’t want to win, but I also knew that Martinez had new legs for the sprint.” were.”