Remember Dermot Morgan With Life Lessons From “Father Ted”

Father Ted’s star Dermot Morgan was born on this day on 31 March 1952 in Dublin, Ireland.

Dermot Morgan, one of Ireland’s most loved celebrities, rose to fame with TV shows like Scrap Saturday, but it was Father Ted, the Channel 4 sitcom about Irish priests, that made him internationally famous.

Unfortunately, on February 28, 1998, 45-year-old Morgan died unexpectedly of a heart attack.

In 1995, Channel 4 premiered Father Ted, and introduced viewers to the now beloved characters of Father Ted Crilly, Father Dougal McGuire, Father Jack Hackett and Mrs. Doyle.

While there was no shortage of comedy and hijinks in the sitcom, there were some life lessons from Father Ted & Co. In celebration of Morgan’s birthday, we take a look at some of those lessons…