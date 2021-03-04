Remember Jane Stereo? Here’s what ‘The Brett Favre Girl’ is now

Loading...

before this Catherine Webb College football broadcaster made Brent Aloe And on live TV to the rest of the US, there was only and only Jennifer Sterr.

Loading...

Sterr is best known for “Brett Favre Girl” after Hall-of-Fame and Super Bowl Winning Quarterbacks Reportedly came under fire for sending him Ugly pictures, But it received national attention for the first time Aloe kicked him out Crowd during a 2005 Florida State Seminole football broadcast.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Sturger has proven that she is more than a cowboy hat, skimp bikini and tight denim shorts since her college days. He started a media career that included stops Sports Illustrated And ABC Stripped down for even more naked lazy And Proverb.

Loading...

While Starger’s name is out of the national headlines, especially in NFL circles, she is still one of the most notable women in sports media in the last 20 years. Where is Jane Stunner now?

Loading...

Who is Jane Sterr?

Climbing a cowgirl

Jane Sterrer debuted as FSU Cowgirl "Grudge" At the Seminoil Game on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/AGkV4SVkHa – Eric Sorenson (@Stitch_Head) 16 August 2015

Born in Miami, Sterr went to Gaire High School in Tampa before moving to and from Florida State University. Along with WWE’s Lana and others, Sterr joined a group called the FSU Cowgirls, known for wearing scantily clad clothes for the FSU football game.

Loading...

During a 2005 Florida State-Miami game, announcer Brent Moosberger commented on Sturger and the Cowgirl when the video banned him. He Said“1,500 Red Blooded Americans Decide to Apply to the State of Florida.”

Loading...

related: There was a secret love child not nouveau about Dan Marino

Loading...

The stardom grew.

Loading...

Posed for florida girl lazy And Proverb. He parlayed into meditative gigs Sports Illustrated, Where he wrote a column, and ABC, Where he began broadcasting. Later she wanted to work for TV channels herself. Fuel tv And Wedge, As well as co-hosting The daily line On vs.

Loading...

It wasn’t until she was able to serve as the Jameday host of the New York Jets that Sterr became a household name.

Loading...

Brett Favre Scandal

Reports surfaced in 2010 that Sterr was receiving something other than a pass from New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre.

Loading...

When Sterr was a team sideline reporter in 2008, Favre reportedly (according to) Deadspin.com) Sent pictures of her gender in text messages and sent voicemails and asked her to come to her hotel room. Favre, of course, was married and by this time had brown hair, making it 10 times worse.

Loading...

The NFL investigated the case and Favre was fined $ 50,000 for “failure to cooperate.” Gunslinger’s tenure in New York was short-lived, as he played for the Minnesota Vikings the following season.

Loading...

“A lot of people don’t realize I’ve never met Brett Favre,” Sterr told USA Today To win. “I don’t know him. I have never met him in person, never shook my hand, never said hello, never introduced myself. So to this day, many people do not realize that I was a cyber-bully. I was not her mistress, I was not her girlfriend, we had no physical conversation, and I think there is something that still surprises people today. “ “I’m not a Brett Favre girl. I tell people that I get every opportunity. A bar also includes dumb drunks. People say to me, ‘You are so much different than you think.’ I say, ‘What were you expecting?’

Despite this, Stagger was then known as the “Brett Favre Girl” until her career before the entire scandal surfaced.

Loading...

Who is Jane Steyr Married to?

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Decker (@jennifersterger)

Sterr married former Major League Baseball player Cody Decker in 2018.

Loading...

Stunner, now on Twitter by Jane Decker, first met the 33-year-old long-lived minor player on Twitter after some of his YouTube videos surfaced.

Loading...

Decker, who spent more than 10 seasons with MLB organizations such as the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, admitted that he had no idea who Jane Sturger was at the time.

Loading...

“He finally made me sit down and take him through the whole thing,” Decker explained. To win. “I think she was really worried about my reaction. She would just say every few minutes, she would say, ‘Listen if you don’t believe me, I have all the documents.’ I said that I don’t need to see any documents. I believe in you. “

What is Jane Sturgeon doing now?

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Decker (@jennifersterger)

In 2012, Sterger Her breast implants were removed And moved to Los Angeles to try his hand at acting. He once credited fake breasts for opening doors for her, but said he no longer needed them.

Loading...

Now, Jane Sterr is 37 years old. They got married. She still works in sports media.

Loading...

Sterling works as a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling company founded in 2019. TNT. She and her husband also host “Swings and Mrs.” on the podcast Radio.com. You can find it on twitter @Jennifer setter And instagram @Jennifer setter.

Loading...

Jane Sturger’s life changed forever during a 2005 football game, and you’ve got the credit for starting a full career from that moment on.

Loading...

Let’s also take a moment to acknowledge that he is not of age.

Loading...

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Decker (@jennifersterger)

This post was originally published on April 8, 2020.