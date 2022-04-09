Remember the girl in the red coat from Schindler’s List? Now she’s helping refugees from Ukraine

Tea The woman who once played the “girl in a red coat” in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Schindler’s List is now helping Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border.

Those who watched Schindler’s List would never have forgotten the girl in the red coat. In Steven Spielberg’s three-hour epic about the Holocaust, filmed entirely in black and white, the young girl’s coat is the only semblance of color.

As she walks through the streets of Krakow in Poland—the site of one of the largest Jewish ghettos in World War II—she slips silently between scenes of mass shootings and frenzy. The young girl catches the eye of the protagonist, businessman Oscar Schindler, who is watching the view from a hill above. His red coat is a direct symbol of loss, innocence and Jew…