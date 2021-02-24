Remembered actress on her death anniversary

If you name ten evergreen actresses of Indian cinema, then Sridevi will be mentioned in it. He gained such fame in a career spanning five decades. Sridevi ruled Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema for more than three decades. Today is the third death anniversary of this iconic actress and on that note, let us revisit her career.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist. He made his debut at the age of four in 1967 with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. He then acted as a child artist in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She then made her debut as the lead actress with the 1976 Tamil film Moondaru Mudichu. In Telugu, she shot to fame as a heroine with the 1978 film Padharela Vayasu. After that, he did not look back for her.

She acted with all the top stars of Telugu cinema like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. His blockbusters in Tollywood include Veetagadu, Karthika Deepam, Premabhishekam, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Sheshanam, Govinda Govinda and many more.

Sridevi gained fame in Bollywood with films like Himmatwala, Sadma, Chandni, Chalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr. India, English Vinglish and Mom. Sridevi died in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. Even though she is not with us yet, her legacy will remain in Indian cinema forever.

