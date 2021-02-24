ENTERTAINMENT

Remembered actress on her death anniversary

Posted on

If you name ten evergreen actresses of Indian cinema, then Sridevi will be mentioned in it. He gained such fame in a career spanning five decades. Sridevi ruled Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema for more than three decades. Today is the third death anniversary of this iconic actress and on that note, let us revisit her career.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist. He made his debut at the age of four in 1967 with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. He then acted as a child artist in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She then made her debut as the lead actress with the 1976 Tamil film Moondaru Mudichu. In Telugu, she shot to fame as a heroine with the 1978 film Padharela Vayasu. After that, he did not look back for her.

She acted with all the top stars of Telugu cinema like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. His blockbusters in Tollywood include Veetagadu, Karthika Deepam, Premabhishekam, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Sheshanam, Govinda Govinda and many more.

Sridevi gained fame in Bollywood with films like Himmatwala, Sadma, Chandni, Chalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr. India, English Vinglish and Mom. Sridevi died in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. Even though she is not with us yet, her legacy will remain in Indian cinema forever.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });