Remembering Chris Bailey, and the blazing comets who were saints

Inala was bleak in the early 70s. Brisbane suburb of wide dusty streets, wild and dreary. A planned community, which develops over time. Accented by austere, cheap homes – weatherboards, red brick, concrete – blanketed the suburb like a blanket on a hot February night.

It was very boring. beyond boring. The only concession to the joy of communal childhood was the pool and crazy concrete skate rink. But if you want a creative outlet, you’ll have to find somewhere else.

Ivor Hey, (the future Saints drummer), was visiting the Picture Theater in Sherwood one Saturday night in early 1971: