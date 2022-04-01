Remembering Foo Fighters Drummer

Taylor Hawkins was a genius in a million who made You Feel like a million bucks. Photo: Martin Philbe / Redfern

I remember trying to figure out who Taylor Hawkins was in 1997, when it was revealed that someone other than Dave Grohl would be playing drums on a Foo Fighters record. It was a big deal if you blew a good bit of that year off the skittering hi-hats created through Cinevy Kitt’s work on “Everlong.” Grohl was my teenage drum idol. By the time I was 13, I had committed to every second of his performance on Nirvana. No problem In memory, lack of ability to play an instrument. (there was a…