Remembering Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra shared a very romantic photo, said- Missing you very much

Priyanka Chopra is lacking her husband singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra overtly accepted this and shared an image with Nick from her Instagram account. Within the image, Priyanka and Nick are seen laughing by placing eyes in one another’s eyes.

Within the photograph, each are giving very romantic poses. This image of Priyanka-Nick is turning into very viral on social media. Individuals are liking and commenting on each.

Desi woman lacking her husband

Desi Woman Priyanka Chopra whereas sharing her photograph with husband Nick wrote, “I miss you a lot”. Together with this, he has additionally shared a coronary heart emoji.

Nick-Priyanka seen seeing a tuck

Within the photograph, Priyanka Nick is seen standing head to head in a backyard. The 2 are seen taking a look at one another a tuck. Within the photograph, the smile of each is wooing the followers.

Nice each outfits

Now speaking concerning the outfits of each of them within the photograph, Priyanka is seen within the white over coat. He’s seen to be made in his hair. Pencil Hill Butt is accomplished to finish its look. Priyanka is wreaking havoc in her look. Nick Jonas is seen in blue jacket and denims.