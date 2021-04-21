ENTERTAINMENT

Remembering Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra shared a very romantic photo, said- Missing you very much

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Priyanka Chopra is lacking her husband singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra overtly accepted this and shared an image with Nick from her Instagram account. Within the image, Priyanka and Nick are seen laughing by placing eyes in one another’s eyes.

Within the photograph, each are giving very romantic poses. This image of Priyanka-Nick is turning into very viral on social media. Individuals are liking and commenting on each.

Desi woman lacking her husband

Desi Woman Priyanka Chopra whereas sharing her photograph with husband Nick wrote, “I miss you a lot”. Together with this, he has additionally shared a coronary heart emoji.

Nick-Priyanka seen seeing a tuck

Within the photograph, Priyanka Nick is seen standing head to head in a backyard. The 2 are seen taking a look at one another a tuck. Within the photograph, the smile of each is wooing the followers.

Divyanka Tripathi was seen taking part in with water and husband Vivek Dahiya jumped within the pool, photograph viral

Nice each outfits

Now speaking concerning the outfits of each of them within the photograph, Priyanka is seen within the white over coat. He’s seen to be made in his hair. Pencil Hill Butt is accomplished to finish its look. Priyanka is wreaking havoc in her look. Nick Jonas is seen in blue jacket and denims.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhey’ will likely be launched on Eid, you possibly can watch the movie right here

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top