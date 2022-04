Daylight Saving ends tonight (3 a.m.) in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

This means Queensland will join NSW and Victoria once again with a live playout Sunrise, Today, News Breakfast, Studio 10, The Morning Show, Today Extra, The Project, Q&A, 7:30 And Insider.

It also influenced ABC News Channel to broadcast live AEST nationwide to viewers in some states.

Don’t forget to wind those clocks (and check smoke alarm batteries!)