Reminisce about these ‘Captain Planet’ videos with Don Cheadle – Film TMT

Captain Planet with Don Cheadle is a wild epic with a foolish premise that is still burned into the consciousness of all who’ve seen. Like, wow, FunnyOrDie, you didn’t must go that darkish or nihilistic. What Captain Planet with Don Cheadle did was take the inherently ridiculous idea of the 90s animated collection and take it to a logical but absurd excessive.

It’s onerous to consider it’s been a decade for the reason that notorious collection of movies for Captain Planet with Don Cheadle have been launched. (Critically, it’s been 10 years. The primary one got here in 2011. Who else feels outdated as all get out?) A decade in, let’s take a second to reminisce concerning the darkish ridiculousness of Captain Planet with Don Cheadle. As a result of, wow, that mullet positive was one thing, proper?

Why Captain Planet ?

Should you’ve ever watched this 90s cartoon, then you definitely would know that this idea is rife with a goldmine of issues to make enjoyable of. The collection follows a gaggle of very cringey/vaguely racist ethnic stereotypes from world wide chosen by Gaia (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg), who’re given rings with the person energy over the primary classical components (earth, air, wind, fireplace) and the nebulously outlined “coronary heart”.

When the workforce combines their powers, they summon Captain Planet, an eco-warrior who makes a bunch of puns whereas saving the day from evil polluting capitalists. (One who was voiced by Jeff Goldblum as a result of…positive why not.) In fact, it’s merely a stopgap at greatest as a result of the evil capitalists are at all times going to pollute, the identical as actual life. So it comes all the way down to you, the viewer, to assist Captain Planet save the day.

Oh boy. There have been some additionally heavy-handed messages/PSAs about matters NOT associated to the surroundings. There have been additionally episodes concerning the HIV/AIDs disaster on the time and an episode on racism that was, in reality, type of racist. Or was that one about gang violence? Both approach, the present, hopefully, had good intentions, however wow was the execution horrible wanting again on it.

Captain Planet with Don Cheadle took issues to the logical excessive

Captain Planet with Don Cheadle took issues to a darkish place. Like, wow, Zack Snyder in all probability needs he may go as darkish with a number of the points of the Snyderverse. Within the sketches (of which there are 5), Captain Planet is reimagined as a tyrannical despot who’s drunk on his personal energy and has turned many of the inhabitants of Earth into timber to cease the air pollution.

The world below Captain Planet’s ruthless thumb is extra harking back to that Twilight Zone episode concerning the little boy with God-like powers who guidelines his city with an iron fist, besides it’s Don Cheadle in an excellent horrible inexperienced wig and silver-blue metallic physique paint. It’s actually fairly nice. On the finish of Captain Planet with Don Cheadle, Captain Planet will get hilariously pecked to demise by woodpeckers.

Together with his demise, humanity returns and virtually instantly resumes polluting the planet. As a result of, nicely, people can type of suck at instances. Both approach, the just about nihilistic sketches are about absolute energy corrupting completely, how darkish Captain Planet may have been, and why Don Cheadle is a nationwide treasure as a result of that is all completely hilarious within the darkest approach attainable.

—

What do you consider the Captain Planet with Don Cheadle collection? Ought to FunnyOrDie attempt to do, like, an anniversary particular? Ought to we get a much less cringey Captain Planet reboot? Is Coronary heart a reputable energy? Hold forth within the feedback under and tell us your ideas.