Remko Ivanpoel: “Proud to compete with the greats!”

The new leader in the Basque Country, Belgium, took responsibility, daring to attack Rogick and Yeats. Nothing has been done two seconds ahead of Martinez, but he could be the second Belgian after Maurice DeValle to win the race in 94 years!

TookThe last time he wore a leader’s jersey was in a WorldTour race, the Tour of Poland in 2020… This means that since then, the man has struggled, struggled, worked to return to his best. Because the Basque Country is not a visit to Poland. This highly demanding event is one of the toughest of the week-long races. Nothing is won, however, there is still one stage and seven climbs in between…