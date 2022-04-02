Removing Tyrese Maxi from the bench is pointless

To call the Philadelphia 76ers a top-loaded team would be an understatement.

They get 85.7 percent of their points in any given game from their starting lineup, have no bench players who average double-digit points, and, if recent rumors are to be believed, are rapidly approaching their main points. Disillusioned with the coach. Of the 17 players on the Sixers roster, only three are plus defenders according to FiveThirtyEight, and, in an unfortunate twist of fate for a team with a pair of double-team-drawing ISO scorers, tyres maxi He is the only player with 3 shooting percentage over 40.

If it was still two months ago, we’d be collectively scratching our heads scrambling up the trading machine for players worthy of playoff play time, but alas, it’s the fist of April, not February, and.. .