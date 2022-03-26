Remy Martin and Jalen Wilson provide elite performances to advance to Elite Eight | Sports

Chicago—When all members of a team other than two go 10-27 off the field and combine for only 27 points out of 66 in a game, a loss on the box score can follow a line like this . However, super-senior guard Remy Martin and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson proved exceptions in Kansas men’s basketball’s Sweet 16 matchup with Providence.

In a matchup where seemingly everyone had at least some sort of trouble with their game, Martin and Wilson compensated, as they combined for 39 points on a combined 12–29 shooting, and in a combined effort. Achieved 18 rebounds.

“Everything we’ve done up to this point, let’s go back to that….