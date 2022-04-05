The Jayhawks are the national champions, and the entire state of Kansas couldn’t be happier.

It’s been a long wait for Kansas, which last won a national championship in 2008.

The celebrations have already started, and are likely to continue over the next few months before the next leg of the basketball season begins.

For now, though, the Jayhawks are the kings of college basketball, partly thanks to guard Remy Martin’s performance.

Martin relocated to Kansas after he withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft. His previous stomping ground was at Arizona State, where he led the Sun Devils for four seasons and even graduated from school.

Nevertheless, Martin decided that a change of scenery was needed, and he ultimately chose Kansas. Months later with The Power of Blindness, we can say that Martin has…