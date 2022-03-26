LATEST

Remy Martin Finally ‘Trouble’ vs. Providence

Posted on
Heartland College Sports – An Independent Big 12 Today Blog

I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah, he’ll have trouble.’

I am Stephen F. Allen was at the fieldhouse in December for a Kansas game with Austin. The Jayhawks were locked in a tight game with the Lumberjacks, a team that had just beaten Duke on the road a few seasons ago.

SFA needed a stop in the last minute one-capture game. Lumberjack pulled it off. He just needed to catch the rebound and then Mitch Lightfoot taps the ball to Remy Martin.

He collects the ball, sets up for a three and lets it dry. It was cold-hearted, the kind of basket you’d expect a player like Martin to make in March and December.

I filed it when I got out that chilly night. At the time, Martin was a starter and appeared to be on the verge of flying off the offensive.

Then…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top