Remy Martin Finishes Kansas Wanted After Rocky Season

NEW ORLEANS – After the final buzzer, as he made his way to the court, Kansas transfer guard Remy Martin triumphantly watched Jayhawks fans press against the Superdome’s railing to get as close to him as they could.

“Rem-y! Rem-y!” He chanted.

They had shouted his name when he was introduced before Monday night’s national championship game. And again after his stepback the 3-point jumper broke the tie late to help secure a 72-69 win with North Carolina.

This was the Martin he expected when he transferred from Arizona State before the start of the season. Martin that coach Bill Self and his teammates had envisioned and hoped to see.

He entered the season as the Big 12’s Precision Player of the Year after dominating the Pac-12 Conference…