Remy Martin scored 23 points to lead the Jayhawks. image , Getty Images

CHICAGO – One night when most of the conversation in college basketball was about one of the themes of Peacock and Jesus, in Chicago, Kansas advanced to the Elite Eight… because of Cognac?

Remy Martin, the player – not the alcoholic – had a “Very Special Old Pale” (VSOP) on Friday night for Bill Self and No. 1 Kansas as the Jayhawks were able to overtake and defeat No. 4 Providence 66-61. Martin’s game-high 23 points to advance to Sunday’s Elite Eight where he will face No. 10 Miami.

This is one of those zero deals you’d think would have already been done, considering how easy the marketing would be.

according to this KUsports.comMartin has a zero deal with a local Toyota dealership that will allow him to…