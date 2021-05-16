Remya & Soorya Get Evicted?







The most interesting and controversial show on Asianet is turning more dramatic with all the latest concepts. The Bigg Boss Malayalam has completed 12 weeks so far and today the show will complete its 13th one, and its popularity among the viewers is just crazy. You all must be in the swim that the makers of the show are trying their best to make it more interesting and dramatic so that people can not leave the screen at the time of the episode, tonight’s episode is going to be so amazing as there will be some fun and enthusiastic tasks.

The latest episode will bring some positive energy among all contestants because recently the show has been through some unexpected events. Now when the competition is getting tough, every participant is trying to grip his or her position in the game so that they will not struggle to enter the finale. All the contestants are going to enter the elimination week after 7 days of relaxation, and this is expecting that this time one has to return back to home as now the elimination is going to take place in reality.

As you all know that last week there was not any elimination took place but this week total of 6 names have entered the list of nominations and the names are Soorya, Sai, Ramzan, Rithu, Remya, and Manikuttan. The other you must be keen to know is the last week’s elimination so, due to the ongoing virus the circumstances have changed all the concept and this was the reason that makers decided to go with no elimination but now one will have to go back to home from these names and other will go further in the game. These 6 names are in danger for a while but due to the situation the eviction postponed but now it is expecting that the eviction will take place in the latest episode.

Now the main competition is going between Soorya and Remya, as per the latest reports these two are in more danger to eliminate. Well, keeping eye on the deadly virus and the current situation of the country some of the reality shows have been stopped their shooting because they got some positive cases in the crew and some are getting affected of pandemic and there is no doubt that the virus has taken several lives hence nobody wants to meet with the deadly virus. Tonight the show is going to hit you all for a six, here you will get the complete episode update and also the voting result, till then stay tuned with us and stay safe at your place.