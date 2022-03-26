Renault Kwid E-Tech EV Spied Testing In Brazil

The model seen in the South American country is essentially the Chinese Kwid KZ-E and the European Dacia Spring EV
-
The Kwid is based on the latest version of the E-Tech EV hatchback, which is currently on sale in India.
-
Both the Chinese and European versions get a 26.8 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of up to 295 and 271 km, respectively.
-
The Brazil-spec model will reportedly get a bigger battery pack with more range.
-
It was earlier expected to debut in India by 2022, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
A camouflaged Renault Kwid E-Tech EV has been spotted testing…