Renault: Megane hatchback now with E-TECH plug-in hybrid – Automotive World

As a pioneer of electric vehicles, Renault worked alongside the Renault F1 Team to engineer their innovative and exclusive E-TECH engine. With some150 patents to its name, it paved the way for two new engine types: full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Equipped with two electric motors, an EV battery, and an intelligent gearbox, MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In hybrid makes optimal use of all available energy sources (electric and combustion motors) for extra comfort behind the wheel and record-breaking CO2 emissions and fuel economy.

Renault Megane Hatchback now available as plug-in hybrid

The All-New MEGANE has an all-new design with a more ergonomic and modernized interior, as well as the best connectivity, multimedia, and driver-assistance systems around.

Following on from the Wagon, the MEGANE Hatchback range now also includes the 160hp E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid engine. An engine with optimal versatility it offers a new driving experience and unique fuel efficiency.

Powered by a 9.8 kWh battery and two electric motors, the 1.6L four-cylinder engine can run up to 50km in combined cycle (WLTP) and up to 65km in urban cycle (WLTP). Therein lies the true versatility of MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid: it can run as a full-electric vehicle for your daily commute, and still take you further afield for weekend getaways and vacations.

It always starts in full-electric mode. The E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid engine saves up to 40% on fuel (WLTP urban cycle) compared to a combustion motor equivalent. In WLTP combined cycle, it burns up very little fuel (starting at 1.2L/100km) and has minimal CO2 emissions (as low as 28g/km).

The E-TECH plug-in hybrid engine also comes with a 100% discount on vehicle registration (or 50% depending on the region).

Model-specific equipment

Renault MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid features standard equipment that match those on petrol models:

Business and SL Limited finishes:

E-TECH side and rear badge

EV button on center console

Flexi-Charger charging cable

Electric parking brake with Auto-Hold feature

Boot organizer for cable storage

Renault MULTI-SENSE®

Instrument panel with customizable 10.2‘’ digital display

Intens and R.S. Line finishes:

E-TECH side and rear badge

EV button on central panel

Flexi-Charger charging cable

Easy park assist

Boot organizer for cable storage

MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid is available via the Renault network, from €37 3001.

Renault MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid prices2 :

*CO2 data are shown for each version and may vary depending according to the selected options

Options only on MEGANE E-TECH Plug-In Hybrid (in addition to those with finish packs):

1 €37 300 (Inc. Tax) – Customer price 2216-03 applicable on 04/05/2021

2 Customer price 2216-03 applicable on 04/05/2021

