Renowned Canadian conductor Boris Brough killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton

HAMILTON – Canadian conductor Boris Brough died on Tuesday morning in a vehicle collision in Hamilton. He was 78 years old.

An officer of the Order of Canada and the Order of Quebec, as well as a member of the Order of Ontario, Brough founded the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and Canada’s largest orchestral music festival, the Brough Music Festival.

He also served as artistic director and conductor of the Orchester Classic de Montréal, whose board of directors issued a statement on Twitter after his death, calling him the “beating heart” of the orchestra.

