Renowned fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, known for his iconic images of some of the most glamorous women of the 20th century, died on Thursday at the age of 78. A statement posted on his official Instagram account, No cause of death was specified.

In a statement to CNN, New York’s Staley-Wise Gallery, which represents Demarchelier’s work, described him as “a prolific photographer with an extraordinary sense of classic and elegant style—certainly his generation.” Best of.” His Los Angeles representatives, the Fahey/Klein Gallery, meanwhile, said via email that he would be “abandoned,” adding that he “dismantled the fashion world and created images that resonate with natural beauty.” “

He is survived by wife Mia, his three sons and three…