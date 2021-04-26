ENTERTAINMENT

Renu Comes To Malwa With Ahiliya

Here we are with another written episode to date of “Punyashloka Ahilya Bai” on 26th April 2021. The episode begins with Ahilya gets married to Khaderao and is upset as she can’t live without her best friend who’s name is Renu. Renu is a widower and she loves Ahilya both are best friends and use to spend any time with each other. Ahilya used to cry a lot as she doesn’t want to go to Malwa without her friend.

Malhaar Rao’s heart gets melted when he saw her crying and can’t stop himself to make a decision to fetch Renu along with Ahilya. Ahilya gets super happy and excited that her friend is also coming to Mlawa with her. As she has someone to express her feelings and share her thoughts. On the other side, Gautama Bai is unhappy with Mlahar Rao’s decision. But she chooses to stay quiet and say nothing.

Guatama Bai wonders “what magic Ahilya tried on Malhar Rao as what she says and wants he agrees to her.” Malhar says to all the villagers that “Renu is just a girl and you can’t do something inappropriate to this child.” He tells Renu’s grandmother that “you have also gone through the a,e feelings and bad behaviors of the society then how could you understand the feelings and emotions of your granddaughter. This is so unexpected from you all. Change the way you think and treat widowers as she is very small in age.”

He says there your Renu is very lucky as she has a friend like Ahilya and I’m sure Renu will be happier with her rather than to live with you all. Renu’s grandmother and her father agree to Malhar Rao. On the there side, Gautama Bai is planning against Ahilya and her friend Renu. A lady uses to fill Gautama Bai’s ear by saying that “it’s Vasant Panchami and Renu is a widower hence this I the worst omen for all of us.” Listening to her Guatma Bai taunts Ahilya and yes to scold her too. Watch the full episode on Sony tv at 7:30 pm.

