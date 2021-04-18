Renuka Shahane becomes corona infected with both children, Rane family isolated

Corona is seeing havoc on the nation in addition to Bollywood. On one hand, whereas the taking pictures has come to a halt, alternatively many stars are additionally getting corona contaminated. A couple of days in the past, when the information of Ashutosh Rana’s corona being contaminated got here to mild, now Renuka Shahane and his two sons are additionally caught within the grip of Kovid.

Rane household contaminated

In keeping with an E-Occasions report, Renuka Shahane and her two sons Satyendra and Shauryaman Corona have now grow to be contaminated after Ashutosh. The Rane household has remoted itself after Kovid has been contaminated and is following all the required tips. In keeping with the report, final night, Kovid report of Renuka, Satyendra and Shauryaman got here optimistic.

Ashutosh posted on 13 April

Recall that earlier on April 13, Ashutosh had knowledgeable in a put up on social media that he had been hit by Kovid. Ashutosh wrote – ‘Our physique is sort of a fortress, it has 9 gates, the final word consciousness that sits inside these 9 gates, the facility to guard them is named Durga. At the moment is the start of the Indian New Yr, additionally it is referred to as Chaitra Navratri, for 9 days from right this moment, Jagatjani Maa Durga can be worshiped, worshiped, memorized in India in order that we will transfer our physique and thoughts from unrighteousness in direction of faith, selfishly. Assist to show in direction of Paramarth, from Vishakashakti to Brahmashakti, from dysfunction to samskara. ‘

Bollywood within the grip of Corona

Considerably, in the previous couple of days, Kovid has been hit by many stars. On the identical time, the report of Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arjun Rampal has been Kovid optimistic within the final 24 hours. Other than this, many stars together with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have defeated Kovid.