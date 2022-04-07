Rise in Shree Renuka Sugar share price is completely speculative as neither of the companies have issued any official statement in this regard, say experts. (PTI)

Renuka Sugar share surges 30% in two days. What’s driving stock in weak market

Renuka Sugar shares have been skyrocketing for last two days. Renuka Sugar share price today opened with an upside gap of around 2.50 per share and went on to hit its intraday high of 49.15 apiece levels, close to its upper circuit level of 49.50 apiece. Due to such sharp upside move in last two days, sugar stock has been able to deliver around 35 per cent return to its shareholders in last one week.

According to stock market experts, Renuka Sugar share price is appreciating due to the news buzz of Adani group taking over the sugar company in near future. As sugar sector is already buzzing on ethanol blending policy announced by the central government, this news break has worked as an additional catalyst for the sugar stock….


