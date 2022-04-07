Renuka Sugar share surges 30% in two days. What’s driving stock in weak market

Renuka Sugar shares have been skyrocketing for last two days. Renuka Sugar share price today opened with an upside gap of around ₹2.50 per share and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹49.15 apiece levels, close to its upper circuit level of ₹49.50 apiece. Due to such sharp upside move in last two days, sugar stock has been able to deliver around 35 per cent return to its shareholders in last one week.