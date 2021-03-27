Rep. Banks talks Norfolk Southern, big tech, and crisis at the border

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a busy three months within the nation’s capital, Republican Consultant Jim Banks (IN-3) got here residence on a recess week. Whereas on the town, he stopped by WANE 15 to speak in regards to the state of affairs with Norfolk Southern, his invoice to carry huge tech corporations accountable in addition to his plans to go to the border.

Stopped Norfolk Southern Trains

For the previous couple of months, WANE 15 has obtained quite a few complaints about trains blocking streets in Allen County.

A overwhelming majority of those complaints are coming from New Haven the place some residents declare that they’ve seen youngsters crawl underneath the prepare after leaving college. Just some weeks in the past, New Haven’s Mayor Steve McMichael stated the town is working to give you an answer with Norfolk Southern.

Nevertheless, as a consequence of an Indiana Supreme Courtroom ruling, the town and state can’t implement any penalties or ordinances towards the corporate. With the Interstate Commerce Fee Termination Act (“ICCTA”) and Federal Railroad Security act, a repair will take an act of Congress.

Banks instructed WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that he does consider progress is being made and his workplace is attempting to be a catalyst to carry the totally different gamers collectively.

“I’m hopeful that these conditions received’t happen sooner or later. I want there was extra I might do about it, however by bringing the federal regulators into the image to fulfill with the railroad and the mayor I feel we’re making nice progress,” Rep. Banks stated. “It’s harmful, it’s unhealthy for enterprise, it’s unhealthy for New Haven and hopefully it stops.”

A couple of weeks in the past, Norfolk Southern did reply to the overwhelming quantity of complaints.

“We’re evaluating our operations and addressing points,” stated Derek Sublette of Norfolk Southern. “We sit up for implementing options the place attainable. We admire drivers’ endurance in coping with this example.”

New Haven stated residents shouldn’t name 911 to report trains which are blocking intersections. As a substitute, blocked tracks will be reported at https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/ or by calling Norfolk Southern at 800-635-5768.

Banks’ invoice on huge tech reform

Congressman Jim Banks believes sufficient is sufficient and it’s time for Large Tech corporations to be held accountable.

He, together with eight Republican Examine Committee members, plan on doing this with the Cease Shielding Culpable Platforms Act. This invoice will reform Part 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which can strip away protections that forestall tech corporations from being sued.

Part 230 is taken into account crucial legislation for the web as a result of it protects tech giants like Twitter and Fb from being held accountable for content material their customers put up.

It was handed by Congress again in 1996 and its unique intent was to assist the web thrive. Now, 25 years later, the web is booming and continues to develop and tech giants have grow to be highly effective.

With this legislation, social media platforms like Twitter and Fb can’t be sued for what their customers put up. Nevertheless, Congressman Banks believes it’s time for large tech to cease working above the legislation.

“What my invoice would handle is that when these corporations knowingly enable or enlisted or unlawful materials like baby pornography to be posted on their platform and don’t do something about it and knowingly enable it to remain up they need to be accountable for it,” Rep. Banks stated. “So my invoice will make clear it, and say should you knowingly put up or enable for it to be posted you can be held accountable.”

Republicans aren’t the one ones calling for legislators to tighten the grip on tech corporations, Democrats have additionally introduced their on laws with the SAFE TECH Act.

Disaster on the border

One other key concern for Rep. Banks is the “disaster” on the border. With the surge of migrants attempting to enter the US, lawmakers from each events have been visiting the southern border. Congressman Banks stated he plans to go to in a number of weeks to see the state of affairs himself.

“I used to be there six or seven months in the past in Arizona, now I’ll be touring to Texas to go discuss to officers there about what is going on,” Rep. Banks defined. “It’s a humanitarian disaster and it’s one thing that we have now to handle.”

Final yr when Rep. Banks visited the border he met with border management brokers and drug enforcement company. He stated he’s targeted on drug cartels pumping medicine into the US.

“It’s one thing that deeply troubles me,” Rep. Banks stated. “The Biden administration proper off the bat stopped the development of the wall, however they did one thing that was rather a lot worst than that. They reinstitute the catch and launch coverage that was in impact underneath Obama and President Trump stopped.”

The “catch and launch” coverage is when migrants are launched again into the US whereas awaiting a listening to in immigration court docket, against being held in an immigration detention heart or sending them again to their native nation.

President Biden stated the climate and situations in migrants’ residence international locations are guilty for the surge. At his first official information convention Thursday, the president stated he won’t apologize for reversing a few of his predecessor’s insurance policies. He additionally vowed to open new amenities to chop down on overcrowding.