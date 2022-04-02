Repair of washed out Tokomaru Bay Bridge

The Tokomaru Bay Bridge, which was washed away less than a fortnight ago, has been repaired following local efforts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Facebook that the State Highway 35 bridge had been repaired prematurely.

supply Damage to the bridge over the Mangahanui River, SH35 in Tokomaru Bay.

“I asked [Transport Minister Michael Wood] How did they manage to make such an important repair and so far ahead of schedule. He said a lot was down for the local team.

In late March, a state of emergency was declared around Gisborne due to torrential downpours around the swimming pool.

Read more:

* ‘We’ve got 48 hours to watch’: Heavy rain watch for Suzy Gisborne

*Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits flood-hit Tiraviti

* Government invests $175,000 for ‘considerable’ East Coast flooding…