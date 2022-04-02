Repair of washed out Tokomaru Bay Bridge

The Tokomaru Bay Bridge, which was washed away less than a fortnight ago, has been repaired following local efforts.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Facebook that the State Highway 35 bridge had been repaired prematurely.
“I asked [Transport Minister Michael Wood] How did they manage to make such an important repair and so far ahead of schedule. He said a lot was down for the local team.
In late March, a state of emergency was declared around Gisborne due to torrential downpours around the swimming pool.
