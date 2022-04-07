Replacing Ezra Miller With Grant Gustin In ‘The Flash’ Is Too Weird To Work

flamboyant CW

yesterday, Rolling Stone reported That in an emergency meeting about Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. decided to put all of the actor’s projects on pause, including the upcoming high-profile Flash film, because of his recent behavior.

Miller has had an increasingly bizarre series of outbursts and public altercations, culminating in his to arrest For disorderly conduct in a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

After news of this meeting surfaced about Miller, fans began to debate the future of The Flash, the character he played in Justice League which was set to receive a significant DCEU spin-off. And if Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with Miller, fans have a very specific idea of ​​who might replace him.