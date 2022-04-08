Repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 11th time

RBI Monetary Policy 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the eleventh consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate also were kept unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic…