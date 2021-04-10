Repolling in four Assam polling stations on April 20 | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered re-polling in four polling stations of Assam on April 20 following EVM-related discrepancies and other anomalies.

The polling stations are 107A- Khothlir LP School and 107- Mualdam LP School polling stations in Haflong (ST) constituency , 149-Indira MV School (Right) in Ratabari (SC) seat and 463- Madhya Dhanehari LP School in Sonai constituency.

In Ratabari (SC), the repolling directive came in wake of an EVM being discovered from a vehicle belonging to the wife of sitting MLA Krishnendu Paul who is a BJP candidate from the nearby Patharkandi constituency in the Barak Valley. Karimganj deputy commissioner has already ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident to probe why the polling officials carried a polled EVM in an unauthorized vehicle.

In Sonai, BJP candidate and Assam assembly deputy speaker Aminul Haque Laskar’s body guards had opened fire on public, injuring at least three people inside the polling station. Laskar has been quizzed and five police personnel attached to him have already been suspended in connection with the incident that took place after clashes broke out between BJP and AIUDF supporters inside the booth.

In a bizarre incident in Haflong, about 80 voters registered in a polling station voted in another nearby booth where their names were not listed. As a result, repolling has been ordered in both the polling stations. Five poll officials have been suspended in connection with the incident.

EC secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, in his letter to chief electoral officer, Assam, stated that the decision on repolling was taken on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account. “Please ensure that wide publicity of fresh polling is given by beating drums in the polling areas of these polling stations and political parties and contesting candidates be informed in writing,” read the letter.