LATEST

Repolling in four Assam polling stations on April 20 | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Repolling in four Assam polling stations on April 20 | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered re-polling in four polling stations of Assam on April 20 following EVM-related discrepancies and other anomalies.
The polling stations are 107A- Khothlir LP School and 107- Mualdam LP School polling stations in Haflong (ST) constituency, 149-Indira MV School (Right) in Ratabari (SC) seat and 463- Madhya Dhanehari LP School in Sonai constituency.
In Ratabari (SC), the repolling directive came in wake of an EVM being discovered from a vehicle belonging to the wife of sitting MLA Krishnendu Paul who is a BJP candidate from the nearby Patharkandi constituency in the Barak Valley. Karimganj deputy commissioner has already ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident to probe why the polling officials carried a polled EVM in an unauthorized vehicle.
In Sonai, BJP candidate and Assam assembly deputy speaker Aminul Haque Laskar’s body guards had opened fire on public, injuring at least three people inside the polling station. Laskar has been quizzed and five police personnel attached to him have already been suspended in connection with the incident that took place after clashes broke out between BJP and AIUDF supporters inside the booth.
In a bizarre incident in Haflong, about 80 voters registered in a polling station voted in another nearby booth where their names were not listed. As a result, repolling has been ordered in both the polling stations. Five poll officials have been suspended in connection with the incident.
EC secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, in his letter to chief electoral officer, Assam, stated that the decision on repolling was taken on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account. “Please ensure that wide publicity of fresh polling is given by beating drums in the polling areas of these polling stations and political parties and contesting candidates be informed in writing,” read the letter.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top