Report: Blue Jays to sign Dexter Fowler

The Blue Jays are expected to sign veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to a minor league contract with an invitation to MLB Spring Training Camp. A source told MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Fowler, 36, has dropped .238/.340/.400 (97 OPS+) in 188 games since the start of the 2019 season. The switch-hitter is coming out of a torn ACL in 2021, which he suffered while slipping into second base in a game against Toronto on April 9, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.


