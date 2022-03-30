Report: Blue Jays to sign Dexter Fowler

The Blue Jays are expected to sign veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to a minor league contract with an invitation to MLB Spring Training Camp. A source told MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Fowler, 36, has dropped .238/.340/.400 (97 OPS+) in 188 games since the start of the 2019 season. The switch-hitter is coming out of a torn ACL in 2021, which he suffered while slipping into second base in a game against Toronto on April 9, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Fowler – whose lone All-Star season came in 2016 with the Cubs – figures to start the season at Triple A Buffalo, where he will form an outfield with Josh Palacios and Malex Smith.

scroll to continue

A 14-year MLB veteran, Fowler was primarily a center fielder early in his career, but has since transitioned into right field. Whereas…