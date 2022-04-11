The Memphis Grizzlies Totally, Totally, and Without Regrets Fired New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. He cooked pelicans in a variety of ways. fried. fried. fried. smoked. Boiled. If you can name it, that’s how the Grizzlies prepare their Saturday dinner of the Pelicans. At one point the Memphis squad, who were apparently happy to welcome Jay Morant to the lineup, were shooting 60% from the field, 60% from three points and 90% from Charity Stripe. New Orleans fatally shot three. Jonas Valenciunas counterattacked once in six minutes of play. The Pelicans still had something to play for, the Grizzlies didn’t.

A team looked hungry and ready for the post-season. This was not New Orleans.

The Grizzlies have one last game, against today