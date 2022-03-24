LATEST

Report: Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving; Bentley Briefly Seized | Bleacher Report

Posted on
Report: Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving; Bentley Briefly Seized | Bleacher Report

Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Conor McGregor was arrested in Ireland on Tuesday on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Robin Schiller Of Independent Police briefly confiscated his Bentley after a traffic stop for alleged traffic offenses.

He was charged with dangerous driving before being released. He is set to appear for a hearing at Blanchardstown district court in Dublin next month. The charge carries a maximum prison term of six months and a fine of €5,000 ($5,500).

“Mr. McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for an alleged road traffic violation. He passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” said Karen Kessler, McGregor’s spokeswoman, Pero. Mark Raimondi of ESPN.

There have been many run-ins with McGregor…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top