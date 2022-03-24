Report: Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving; Bentley Briefly Seized | Bleacher Report

Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Conor McGregor was arrested in Ireland on Tuesday on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Robin Schiller Of Independent Police briefly confiscated his Bentley after a traffic stop for alleged traffic offenses.

He was charged with dangerous driving before being released. He is set to appear for a hearing at Blanchardstown district court in Dublin next month. The charge carries a maximum prison term of six months and a fine of €5,000 ($5,500).

“Mr. McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for an alleged road traffic violation. He passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” said Karen Kessler, McGregor’s spokeswoman, Pero. Mark Raimondi of ESPN.

There have been many run-ins with McGregor…