Report: Greg Byrd Signs With Yankees

Greg Bird seems to have returned to where it all began.

Bird – who exercised his release from his Blue Jays contract on Tuesday – has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Yankees, per Sweeney Murtiand will report to his Triple A team.

The 29-year-old was drafted by New York in 2011 and had a stellar start with the Yankees in 2015, before injuries derailed his career.

Prior to its release, Byrd was nearly selected to disband the Blue Jays’ opening day roster, although Toronto opted to contract infielder Gosuke Katoh instead. The Yankees were clearly impressed by the Bird’s strong spring training sessions (two home runs, .958 ops) and quickly took him off the market.

The Blue Jays will take on the Yankees on April 11 at Yankee Stadium.