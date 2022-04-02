Report: Hull City 0-1 Town – News

bounce back on the city street

– Hull City 0-1 Huddersfield Town

– Terriers back on their way to victory after the international break

– Harry Toffolo on the scoresheet

Huddersfield Town made a flying start with a 1-0 win over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Friday evening.

Harry Toffolo’s second-half rebound effort after the March international break helped the Terriers bounce back on their way to victory in their first Sky Bet Championship game.

The game started off very energetically, with both sides trying to establish some dominance.

Lee Nichols was called into action in the ninth minute, flying to his left to tip on a Hull free-kick from danger man Keane Lewis-Potter.

Town…