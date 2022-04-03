Report: Jurgen Klopp confirms another Liverpool injury blow after win over Watford

Liverpool are gearing up for a title match against top-of-the-table Manchester City next week. Unfortunately, according to reports, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that The Reds has suffered another injury.

The race for the Premier League title is fast approaching and every single point is as important as the next. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have to do their best if they want to be champions.

The Citizens take their place at the summit as Pep Guardiola’s men respond to Liverpool’s opening win. Next week, the two outstanding sides will come together to play one of the most exciting title clashes in recent history.

imago / sportimage

Injuries at this time of the season may or may not have a major impact on the outcome of a team’s success. Goal reports suggest that The Reds have…