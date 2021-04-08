Report: Juve’s transfer target prefers to remain in England

Since joining Manchester City in 2011, Sergio Aguero has been one of the main stars in the Premier League for the last decade.

The striker has led his club for four domestic league titles, as well as several cup trophies, and has been ever-present within the top goal-scorers charts.

However, the Argentine has been suffering from an underwhelming campaign, marred by recurring injuries and has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup.

The former Atletico Madrid man will be a free agent at the end of the season, as his contract with the Cityzens won’t be renewed beyond the summer.

At 32-years-old, this seems to be the perfect timing for When to pursue a new challenge in his career – perhaps trying his luck in Serie A following his experiences in La Liga and EPL.

Nonetheless, a report from the Telegraph (via TuttoJuve) claims that Aguero prefers to remain in England rather than adapting to life within a whole new country.

The source believes that the player’s stance will put either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur in prime position to secure the veteran’s signature.

For their part, Juventus are believed to be among the potential suitors of the Argentina international. But this news – if indeed true – would be considered as a blow for their chances of landing the striker.

The Bianconeri have a long history in signing big stars on Bosman deals once their contracts with their previous clubs expire.

The list includes the likes of Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and current manager Andrea Pirlo.