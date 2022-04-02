Report: Leeds United 1-1 Southampton

Premier League
Leeds United 1 (Harrison 29′)
southampton 1 (ward-prow 49′)
Leads: Meslier (GK), Eyling (Struijk 89′), Forshaw, Cooper (C), Rafinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James (Gellhardt 59′), Harrison, Cliché (Phillips 65′). Subscription not used: Klasson (GK), Coach, Creswell, Somerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.
Saints: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Romu (S. Armstrong 64′), Ward-Prause (C), Adams (Tella 87′), Broja (Long 90′), Liveramento, Salisu, Alunousi, Diallo, Bednarek. Subscription not used: Caballero (GK), Stephens, A. Armstrong, Peraud, Smallbone, Valery.
venue: elland road
Presence: 36,580
punch: Anthony Taylor
booked: Ayling (Leeds) Elyounoussi (Saints)
Jesse Marsh’s Leeds United were looking to make it three wins on the boom in the Premier…
Read Full News