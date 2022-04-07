Report: Liverpool agree deal to transfer Fabio Carvalho from Fulham

According to a report, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for the transfer of Fabio Carvalho.

IMAGO / PRO SPORTS IMAGES

It looked like the 19-year-old was going to sign for Liverpool in January and then be loaned back to Fulham for the rest of the season, but the move fell through due to paperwork issues.

fabrizio romano However, it has now been confirmed that the therapy has been completed and a deal is in place, which will cost Liverpool £5million and an additional £2.7million. The players will move to Anfield in the summer.

Romano confirmed it would be a five-year deal with a contract until 2027 and Fulham have agreed a sell-on clause with Liverpool which could benefit Merseyside if he leaves the club in the future.

scroll to continue

There was some speculation that Carvalho…