Report: Liverpool could make big move as Mohamed Salah replacement for Serie A star Lautaro Martinez

Liverpool could make a big move for a Serie A striker if Mohamed Salah leaves the club, according to a report.

The Egyptian’s contract expires within just 15 months and there are conflicting reports as to whether he will commit his future to Liverpool.

imago / sportimage

Talking to journalist Niccol Cecarini tuttomerkatoweb (Via sports witness) about striker Lautaro Martinez linked to Inter Milan and Liverpool.

He believes the Argentine Serie A is key to the club’s plans but may consider a sale if a major offer is made.

“As far as Lautaro is concerned, the position of the club (Inter) is very clear.

“The Argentine striker remains central and fundamental in the Nerazzurri project, but in the face of a bigger offer, Inter will still make a reflection”.

scroll to continue