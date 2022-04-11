Report: Liverpool Make Transfer Offer for Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski

Liverpool are out in a 2-2 draw against their main Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Although the result is not exactly what Jurgen Klopp wanted, it leaves Liverpool within earshot of the Premier League title.

Despite all eyes on closing the one-point gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Liverpool are looking to the future.

According to reports, Liverpool have made an offer for one of the best players in the world.

Liverpool tied up with Robert Lewandowski

Report from Polish outlet interia sport There are claims the former Dortmund man is looking for a new project and will leave Bayern this summer.

Robert Lewandowski, despite being 33 years old, is still one of the best footballers in the world.

