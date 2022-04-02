Report: Milan schedules meeting with Real Madrid on Diazu

Brahim Diaz has struggled to find consistency this season and AC Milan are evaluating the feature. The loan will expire in 2023 but there will already be a meeting with Real Madrid this summer.

The contract currently has a €22m buy-out clause and Real Madrid also has a €27m buy-back clause. Milan feels that the former is too high based on recent performances, and thus plans to change that.

According to Niccol Cecarini, in his latest excerpt tmwThere will soon be a meeting between Milan and Real Madrid to discuss Diaz’s future. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are looking to reduce the €22m clause and it remains to be seen whether they will be successful.

That said, taking into account the performance of this season, the €22m investment is…