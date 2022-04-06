Report: Mohamed Salah rejected new Liverpool contract worth £400,000 per week

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world, there is no doubt about it.

Unfortunately, due to the pressure of playing so much football and very public contract negotiations, Salah’s appearance has changed drastically since January.

imago / colorsport

The forward played for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, appearing in almost all Liverpool’s matches this season and pushing Egypt to the brink of World Cup qualification.

All that football and tense contracting conditions have led to a string of poor performances.

Liverpool supporters thought it would all be kept in the rearview mirror after Egyptian Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi revealed that Salah was aiming to renew his Liverpool contract.

Despite both sides being willing to make a deal, it seems…