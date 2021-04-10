LATEST

Report: NCAA may repeal ineffective 'Nick Saban rule'

Nick Saban
Nick Saban

The NCAA could be preparing to dump a key recruiting rule that hasn’t really done what the organization hoped it would do.

According to Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports, the NCAA is evaluating the future of the so-called “Nick Saban rule,” which prohibits coaches from leaving campus to travel during the spring evaluation period.

The rule has been in place since 2008. At the time, coaches were allowed to travel during spring evaluations. While they could not speak with recruits, they were allowed to talk to high school coaches and teachers about potential recruits. However, there was a sense among many that some coaches — namely Saban — used the period to arrange “coincidental” meetings with recruits. At the time, Saban was heading into his second season with the Crimson Tide, and had begun assembling the monster recruiting classes he would become known for.

Obviously, the rule did nothing to curb Alabama’s dominance, as Saban has led them to six championships since its passage. That may have something to do with the NCAA questioning whether the rule is necessary or helpful.

As it turns out, there are other reasons Saban is a great coach, such as his unbeatable work ethic. One little rule like this was never going to slow him down much, and the NCAA might as well dump it.

