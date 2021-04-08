Report reveals the financial losses that Juve will suffer if they miss out on Champions League

Although there are still nine full Serie A rounds to be played, Wednesday’s clash between Juventus and Napoli has been highlighted as a turning point in the battle for a spot within next season’s Champions League group stages.

For the Bianconeri, this match has been described as an 80 millions challenge by Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato).

The Italian newspaper reached this number after calculating the average gained by the Old Lady from their European campaigns since their return to the competition in 2012.

Since that season, the accumulated gains have reached 650 million euros, which averages around 80 millions per season.

However, it must be noted that the numbers reached per season vary based on the success reached on the pitch.

For instance, Juventus gained 110 millions from Europe’s elite competition after reaching the final in the 2016/17 season, even earning more than Real Madrid who beat them to the title.

During the last two campaigns, failure to go beyond the round of 16 meant that the Old Lady’s prizes only reached a number between 75 and 80 millions.

Nonetheless, even during these underwhelming European campaigns, the numbers gained are still far above those related to the Europa League.

According to the report, the winner of Europe’s secondary competition would only gain around 25 million euros.

Therefore, gaining access to the Champions League is a MUST for Juventus, especially in order to finance their large wage-bill amidst the particularly difficult economic situation.

Anything less would spell disaster for the current Italian champions on both sporting and financial levels.