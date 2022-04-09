Report: Roman Quinn Returns to Philadelphia Phillies on Minor League Deal After Opening Day

Roman Quinn spent 11 seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He was placed second in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, and as of 2021, very few coaches and/or players have had him with the franchise for long.

Battling for the starter position at centerfield in May, he tore his Achilles tendon round third base in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, ending his season after barely two months and 62 plate appearances.

During the off-season, he rehabilitated that injury and signed a minor league contract and received a spring training invitation from the Miami Marlins in March.

But his stint in Miami did not last long. Quinn failed to get the big league club out of the camp and was released on 5 April. Then the Phillies were calling.

Quinn signs another minor league deal,…