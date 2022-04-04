report | Rotherham 4 vs 2 Sutton (after extra time). – News

The Millers lifted the Papa John’s trophy…

Despite being twice behind, Rotherham United lifted the Papa John’s Trophy in spectacular fashion by coming on top in a six-goal thriller with Sutton United, before scoring two goals in extra time.

Chiedozie Ogbene, who had an international break to remember with his native, Republic of Ireland, and Michael Iheikwe were Rotherham heroes in extra time, and despite Paul Warne’s best performance at his side, a tempting clash for the Millers’ side. Has been made. Most of the clashes at Wembley Stadium.

However, Warne’s men have amazing recovery powers and incredible fitness levels, and it turns out…