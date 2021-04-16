Report: Sergio Aguero after £200k a week in wages

Rumoured Chelsea goal Sergio Aguero is reportedly eager to money in on his free agent standing by demanding round £10m a yr in wages when he leaves Manchester Metropolis.

Manchester Metropolis legend Sergio Aguero is reportedly holding out for £200,000 every week in wages from his subsequent membership.

The Argentina worldwide is about to grow to be one of many hottest properties in the marketplace when his Metropolis contract expires this summer time.

Aguero has already confirmed that he’s to go away the Etihad Stadium in June and a variety of golf equipment, together with Premier League facet Chelsea, have been credited with an curiosity.

Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus are additionally mentioned to be eager, however Spanish outlet AS means that any group that wishes to signal Aguero have to be ready to pay large on wages.

It’s claimed that the 32-year-old is keen to money in on his free agent standing by bringing in additional than £10m a yr in wage.

Barca and Juve are mentioned to be reluctant to spend that kind of cash, presumably leaving Chelsea and PSG within the hunt to signal the previous Atletico Madrid ace.